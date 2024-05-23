Mogadishu, May 22, 2024 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, revealed the Ministry’s advanced internal system during a showcase event on Wednesday in the MFA building in Mogadishu, stressing that the digital system will enhance performance, operational efficiency, and service delivery, as well as follow-up and monitoring.

Minister Ahmed Fiqi affirmed his commitment to solid progress, driven by a clear vision for the future, to propel the ministry forward, advocating for the adoption of new ideas and technologies to embrace a proactive approach.

Supporting Minister Ahmed’s vision, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar, highlighted the pivotal role of the newly introduced system in enhancing transparency and effectiveness across various departmental functions.

Echoing these sentiments, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, emphasized the system’s integral role in advancing the ministry’s agenda for modernization. He expressed optimism about the positive impact the system would have on future endeavors.

Acknowledging the collaborative effort in system development, some ministry department directors offered insights to ensure the system’s efficacy as a cornerstone for achieving strategic progress.