African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) Uganda contingent troops has on Wednesday detonated 82 mortar bomb in which Al-Shabaab abondoned near a Police post in Lafoole location about 25 kilometers south of the capital Mogadishu.

The African Union Peace Mission said that Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, ensuring safety for local communities

According to a statement from ATMIS, the officers discovered the bomb during their routine patrols, adding that ATMIS and the Somali Security forces are continuing to intensify operations aimed at defeating Al-Shabaab militant group.

“On Wednesday, ATMIS UPDF troops at Aribiska Forward Operating Base (FOB) safely detonated an 82mm mortar bomb abandoned by Al-Shabaab near a police post in Lafoole. Discovered during routine patrols, the bomb was neutralised by #UPDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, ensuring safety for local communities. #ATMIS and Somali Security Forces continue intensified operations to defeat Al-Shabaab.”said the force.

ATMIS and Somali Police Force have in recent months stepped up efforts geared towards restoring peace and stability in Somalia.