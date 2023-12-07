Somali PM bids farewell to outgoing UN Deputy Special Envoy

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre bade farewell to the outgoing UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho at his Office in the capital, Mogadishu On Wednesday.

During the farewell meeting, PM Barre expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Ms. Gbeho for her remarkable leadership role and significant efforts towards bolstering cooperation between the UN and Somali Federal Government and the state-building process during her tenure.

The Prime Minister thanked the UN for its support of Somalia, which has incredibly contributed to incredible success in every sector, including the economy and security.

He wished the outgoing envoy success in her future endeavours.

On her part, Ms. Gbeho thanked the Somali government and its citizens for the unwavering cooperation and warm hospitality accorded to her during her tenure in Somalia.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Anita Kiki Gbeho, Ghanaian national, as his new Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM). On December 20th,

Ms. Gbeho, a long – serving United Nations staff member, succeeded Raisedon Zenenga of Zimbabwe, who was appointed Assistant Secretary-General and Mission Coordinator of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

