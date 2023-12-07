Somali Defence Minister arrives in Ethiopia to enhance cooperation on security, defence and terrorism

The Minister of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama, and a high-level delegation arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Wednesday.

The Minister and his entourage were warmly received at the airport by Ethiopia’s senior government officials and officials from the Somali embassy in Ethiopia.

During his visit, Mr. Nur is expected to engage in talks with his Ethiopia’s counterpart, Dr. Abreham Belay, who extended an invitation to him and other senior government officials from the neighbouring country.

They are scheduled to discuss the bolstering of the ongoing Al-Shabab operations, security and Defence and other critical agendas pertinent to both nations.

Ethiopia and Somalia have maintained good working diplomatic and bilateral relations since 2017, when former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo signed agreements to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in different fields.

Ethiopia, which is a contributing member of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), is expected to join efforts by the Somali government to eradicate the Al-Shabab militant group from the remaining towns in the second phase of the military offensive.

