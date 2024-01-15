Prime Minister Barre meets with UAE Envoy to Somalia to deliberate on bolstering bilateral cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Monday held meeting with the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) Ambassador to Somalia Ahmed Juma Al-Rumaithi

The two officials engaged discussions on various pertinent issues mutually beneficial to both sides including strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Barre underscored the significance of closer cooperation between Somalia and UAE in the field of security, economy and national development.

Hd highlighted the unwavering commitment by his administration in combatting with Al-Shabab militant group that has been destabilizing the Horn of Africa Nation for decades.

The Prime Minister thanked the United Arab Emirates for its undivided support to the Somali National Army asserting that such assistance was very crucial in eliminating the Islamist insurgents from various key areas across the country.

Ambassador Al-Rumaithi pinpointed the UAE’s government in continuing to support Somalia in different fronts primarily in state building processes, economic and security reforms and the fight against terrorism.

The United Arab Emirates supports Somalia in diverse facets including military training, humanitarian assistance and institutional development.

