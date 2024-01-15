Hormuud telecommunications acccuses NISA officers of raiding company premises in Mogadishu

Hormuud Telecommunications has alleged that the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) troops conducted a raid on one of the company’s facilities in the city of Mogadishu.

Hormuud claims that NISA forces forcefully entered the premises to seize equipment related to the EVC Plus mobile money service, which the company insists is fully compliant with the country’s laws.

“The Management of the Telecommunications Headquarters, in compliance with the laws of the country, has informed its officers that they should not disclose customer information, as stated in Article 8, subsection 2 of the National Security and Intelligence Services Act (Law No. 003), as well as Article 65, subsection 2 of the Telecommunications Act (Law No. 005).”

Following the incident, the company stated that the invading forces engaged in vandalism and arbitrary arrests, detaining three of its staff members.

on the other hand, NISA has released a statement in response, countering the claims made by Hormuud and asserting that the search and seizure operation was carried out within legal boundaries.

NISA also accused Hormuud of aiding and abetting activities of Al-Shabaab following the company’s request to address security concerns related to the EVC Plus service.

Furthermore, NISA revealed that an investigation has uncovered evidence of some Hormuud employees engaging in suspicious activities and maintaining contact with criminal elements.

“As an agency responsible for its duties, NISA has taken necessary steps by the law, including some measures related to the Company’s operations that have been under scrutiny.”

The clash between Hormuud Telecommunications and NISA underlines the tensions surrounding the telecommunications sector in Somalia.

The government, security agencies, and private companies face ongoing challenges in striking a balance between national security concerns and ensuring the protection of citizens’ privacy and rights.

