Prime Minister Barre meets Qatar ‘s envoy to Somalia to discuss fostering security cooperation and providing training to Somali military

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre has on Sunday met with Dr. Abdullah Bin Salem Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia.

The meeting at the office of the Prime Minister focused on various important issues mutually beneficial to both sides including strengthening the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The two officials also explored opportunities for joint initiatives to address shared concerns and challenges.

Prime Minister Barre expressed gratitude to the ambassador for the unwavering support by the Qatar government to Somalia primarily in the security, training of Somali security forces and essential services pivotal for the running of the government.

He underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the two nations in the fight against Al-Shabaab militant group which has recently gained momentum across the country.

Ambassador Al Nuaimi thanked the Prime minister for the cordial reception and hospitality and reiterated the unflinching commitment by the Qatar government in supporting Somalia in its quest to transform critical sectors in the Horn of Africa Nation after decades of civil war and insurgency.

He commended the relentless efforts by the Somali Federal Government in the ongoing programs aimed at revitalising important institutions and the war against Al-Shabaab which has reached crescendo and led to the capture of strategic towns in central and southern Somalia.

Qatar supports Somalia in different areas including providing training to Somali military, humanitarian assistance and institutional reforms.

