Puntland State Vice President receives high profile delegation from international Rescue Committee ( IRC) and affirm bolstering humanitarian support to Somali people

Somalia’s Puntland State Vice President Ilyaas Osman Lugatoor has on Saturday received at the State Presidential Palace in the administrative capital of Garowe, a high level delegation from international Rescue Committee ( IRC).

The delegation was led by the organisation’s deputy head Ciaran Michael and Head of IRC to Somalia Richard Crothers.

The meeting between the two sides underscored the importance of closer cooperation in the humanitarian sector and helping the Somali people affected by natural calamities.

Lugatoor thanked the delegation for the visit and emphasized the importance of extending support to the Somali people who have been severely impacted by drought and recent El-Nino floods.

The delegation pledged the unwavering commitment by the organization in bolstering humanitarian assistance to Somalia which is reeling from decades of civil war and successive natural disasters that have adversely affected millions of Somali people.

The International Rescue Committee provides vital support to Somalis who are struggling to recover from decades of war and the effects of catastrophic drought, flooding and locust swarms.

The IRC operates in Banadir, Puntland, South-West, Jubaland and Hirshabelle states, and supports vulnerable families with healthcare for malnourished children, unconditional cash transfers to help people quickly get the support they need, rehabilitation of boreholes

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

