Prime Minister Barre meets head of the UNHCR in Somalia, Charles Mballa to deliberate on addressing the plights of refugees

Somalia Federal Government Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, has on Wednesday received and welcomed the head of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Somalia, Charles Mballa.

The meeting at the office of the Prime Minister in the capital Mogadishu focused on various issues including strengthening cooperation between the two sides in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

They also broadly deliberated on the plights facing refugees and internally displaced persons within the nation and restruction of the current humanitarian aid into a long term development projects.

Prime Minister Bare emphasized the importance of aligning the agency’s activities with these concerns, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming spring rains season .

On his part, Charles Mballa thanked the Prime Minister for the cordial reception and reiterated UNHCR’s unwavering commitment to work closely with various Somali government agencies to ensure the surmounting or the challenges plaguing the Somali refugees and address them in a more effective manner.

In its vision for the 2023- 2024, the UNHCR’ s v in Somalia says it is focused on providing protection and attaining more sustainable solutions for refugees, asylum seekers, returnees, and IDPs through a durable solutions approach, within a favorable protection environment.

