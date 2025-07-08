MOGADISHU – As Somalia ramps up preparations to participate in the upcoming Arab University Games in Doha, Qatar, the country’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali, held a key meeting with the Qatari Ambassador to Somalia, Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi, to discuss Somalia’s involvement and future cooperation in youth and sports development.

The Arab University Games, expected to bring together student athletes from across the Arab world, will be hosted in Doha in the coming weeks. Somalia’s participation marks an important step in rebuilding its presence in regional sports, while also promoting national pride and unity through athletic achievement.

During the meeting, Minister Mohamed emphasized the symbolic and strategic value of Somalia’s participation. “These games are not just competitions; they are platforms for connection, representation, and growth. Somalia is ready to show its potential,” he stated.

Beyond the upcoming games, the Minister also briefed Ambassador Al Nuaimi on Somalia’s broader goals in the sports and youth sector—including investing in sports infrastructure, training young athletes, and providing more opportunities for youth participation in national and international events.

He noted that with the right support and facilities, Somali youth could thrive not only in sports but also in leadership and innovation. “Somalia is rich in talent. What we need is consistent investment and strong partnerships to nurture it,” the Minister said.

Ambassador Al Nuaimi welcomed Somalia’s participation in the Arab University Games and reaffirmed Qatar’s strong commitment to youth development across the region. He described the Qatar-Somalia partnership as one based on brotherhood, mutual respect, and a shared vision for uplifting the next generation.

He further reiterated Qatar’s willingness to support Somalia in enhancing its sports facilities, training programs, and broader youth engagement initiatives.

“Somalia’s youth are the future of the nation,” said Ambassador Al Nuaimi. “Qatar stands ready to support every effort that contributes to their growth, skills development, and well-being.”

Minister Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali concluded by thanking the Government of Qatar for its consistent support to Somalia, particularly in the sectors of youth and sports. He expressed optimism that the cooperation between the two nations would open new opportunities for development, exchange programs, and joint initiatives.

As Somalia’s student athletes prepare for their moment on the regional stage in Doha, the meeting signals a growing momentum in the country’s sports diplomacy and its commitment to empowering young people through international engagement.