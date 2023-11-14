President takes charge as floods ravage Somalia, 33 lives lost

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre convened an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday.

The meeting aimed to assess the situation and devise strategies to mitigate the devastating effects of the flooding.

The recent floods have claimed the lives of at least 33 individuals, including children and a government soldier, with the hardest-hit regions being Hirshabelle, Jubbaland, and South West states.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Hamze Abdi Barre provided the President with a comprehensive report on the ongoing emergency. He informed the President that the government has established a national committee to address the multifaceted challenges arising from the El-Nino rains and subsequent flooding.

According to Minister of Information Daud Aweis, the floods since October have uprooted nearly half a million people and disrupted the lives of over 1.2 million individuals across the country.

Addressing reporters in the capital, Mogadishu, Minister Aweys highlighted the magnitude of the crisis and emphasized the need for urgent action.

Yusuf Hussein Jimale, the governor of Banadir region and mayor of Mogadishu, also shared insights during the meeting regarding the impact of the heavy rains on the capital’s main streets. He emphasized the ongoing efforts to respond to the consequences, as the downpours have ravaged Mogadishu and led to the displacement of vulnerable individuals, including children and the elderly. Transportation systems have also been severely disrupted.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud commended the government’s commitment and efforts in rescuing and providing assistance to the affected Somali people. However, he urged the government to intensify its operations and response to the crisis. The President also appealed to the Somali people to exercise caution and avoid dangerous areas, such as pits and drainage zones, to ensure their safety.

The city of Mogadishu, in particular, has been significantly impacted by the heavy downpours, resulting in tragic incidents where vulnerable individuals have been swept away by floodwaters. The disruption to transportation networks further compounds the challenges faced by the affected population.

