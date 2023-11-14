China and Somalia unite to boost science and technology partnership

China has taken a step towards advancing science and technology in Somalia through a collaborative effort under the UNESCO International Institute for STEM Education (IISTEM) initiative.

This significant collaboration was announced following the establishment of the IISTEM in Shanghai, China, during the 42nd Session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Mogadishu highlighted this collaboration in a tweet on Sunday, underscoring the establishment of the IISTEM in Shanghai as the first UNESCO Category 1 Institute for STEM in China.

The partnership between China and Somalia in the field of science and technology holds tremendous potential for Somalia’s educational landscape. By gaining access to advanced educational resources, expertise, and technology, Somalia will be able to bridge the educational gap and enhance its technical capabilities.

This collaboration is expected to create new avenues for Somali students and professionals in the fields of science and technology, enabling them to connect with global networks and benefit from cutting-edge educational methodologies and tools.

This partnership will empower Somali students and professionals to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly evolving global technological landscape.

With improved access to quality STEM education, Somali students will be equipped with the tools and knowledge required to excel in scientific research, innovation, and technological advancements. The collaboration is expected to create opportunities for Somali professionals to engage in international research collaborations and contribute to global scientific advancements.

