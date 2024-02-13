President Mohamud’s Mogadishu Tour Highlights Improved Security and Stability

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud embarked on a notable visit to multiple parts of the capital, Mogadishu, on Monday night, demonstrating his confidence in the improved security situation of the city.

The president engaged with members of the public and traders, making several stopovers throughout the tour. Notably, he visited Jubba Hypermarket, where he had coffee, interacted with numerous individuals, and even took selfies.

The president’s city tour stands as a rare occurrence and reinforces the positive state of security in Mogadishu. In the past, senior government officials hesitated to undertake such public tours due to the fear of potential attacks.

However, the significant improvement in security within Mogadishu has brought about a notable transformation.

The city has experienced an influx of Somalis from abroad and local residents establishing various businesses, resulting in a remarkable change in its overall outlook.

The government has taken decisive measures to enhance security in Mogadishu, including the deployment of a dedicated security unit.

As a result, there has been a substantial decline in security incidents, enabling businesses to operate late into the night and facilitating ease of movement for residents. This newfound sense of security has instilled confidence in the local population and has played a vital role in attracting investment and fostering economic growth within the city.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s visit serves as a testament to the remarkable progress achieved in Mogadishu’s security landscape.

