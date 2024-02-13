PresidentMohamud Meets UAE Ambassador in Mogadishu

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia held a significant meeting with Ambassador Ahmed Juma Al-Rumaithi at the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Mogadishu.

The meeting took place in the aftermath of a recent attack in Mogadishu, which tragically claimed the lives of five individuals, including four Emirati troops and a Bahraini military officer.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government of the UAE and the families of the soldiers who lost their lives while on a training mission in Somalia.

The president expressed deep appreciation for the UAE’s support to Somalia, particularly in the realms of security and development.

During the meeting, both President Hassan and Ambassador Al-Rumaithi engaged in fruitful discussions on how to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral relations between Somalia and the United Arab Emirates.

The two leaders explored various avenues and strategies to deepen cooperation and collaboration across multiple domains of mutual interest.

The President emphasized the importance of nurturing and expanding the partnership between Somalia and the UAE, highlighting the significant role it plays in advancing the country’s security, development, and overall progress.

He expressed gratitude for the UAE’s continued support, which has been instrumental in various areas, including infrastructure development, capacity building, and humanitarian assistance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

