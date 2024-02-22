President Mohamud receives high level Arab league delegation in Mogadishu

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday received a high profile delegation from the Arab league at the President Palace in the capital Mogadishu.

The discussion between the two sides centred on various critical issues including future strengthening cooperation between both sides.

Implementation of future programmes and visions between both entities and preparation for the upcoming Arab summit also featured prominently in the discussions.

During the meeting, the delegation who are in a working visit to the country, conveyed messages of good will from the Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to President Mohamud.

The President expressed gratitude to the league for its bold stand in reaffirming Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He assured the delegation of Somalia’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its waters and land.

In the wake of the recent tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over the controversial port deal, the league emphasized the significance of respect to Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

