President Mohamud nominates new adviser to administer control of illegal arms

The president of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh has chosen Mako Mohamud Muse to be his advisor on preventing the entry of unauthorized arms into the nation.



President Mohamud noted that the appointment is part of the government’s strategy to comply with international standards for the lifting of the United Nations Security Council-imposed arms embargo on Somalia.



He noted that in order to maintain long-term peace and stability in Somalia, it is essential to control the flow of arms and make sure that they do not end up in the hands of criminals.



President Mohamud stated that he had confidence in the new advisor’s ability to carry out her responsibilities and provide diligent and effective service to the Somalian people. As the nation has fought against Alshabaab and other terrorist groups for years, Somalia has pleaded with the UN Security Council to relax an arms ban.The African Union Peace and Security Council has stated its support for Somalia’s appeal to have the ban lifted in order to make sure that the nation is adequately prepared to counter the dangers presented by Al-Shabab and other terrorist organizations.

According to the report, lifting the embargo on Somalia is necessary “to ensure that the country is sufficiently equipped to effectively address the security threats posed by Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups active in Somalia, as it prepares to take over security responsibilities from Atmis at the end of the transition by 31 December 2024.”

Atmis, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, has a two-year draw-down programme to hand over security duties to Somalia’s security forces.

