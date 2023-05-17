Annual Rains Cause Massive Floods in Somalia, Displacing Thousands & Shutting Down Key Facilities

Massive floods triggered by the heavy annual rains have devastated Somalia, leaving a trail of destruction and displacement.

According to a United Nations spokesperson, the floods have impacted more than 460,000 people, including nearly 219,000 who have been displaced. Among these are thousands of families in Beledweyne, the regional city with the highest population density, where the flooding is at its worst.

Numerous homes and farmlands have been inundated, while several health facilities have been shut down, leading to fears of a potential public health crisis. The damage to property and infrastructure is extensive, with rising water levels in Beledweyne forcing closure of many important facilities, including government offices and the region’s main hospital.

At least five people, including three children, have been killed in the flooding, according to Mohamed Moalim of Somalia National Disaster Management Agency.

The Hirshabelle region, particularly the Hiiraan area, is the hardest hit, with the Shabelle river running through the town bursting its banks amid the heavy rainfall. Several factors, including inadequate infrastructure, poor drainage systems, and widespread deforestation, have exacerbated the impact of the floods, causing massive destruction and displacement.

Stéphane Dujarric, the United Nations spokesperson, has warned that if the rains persist, up to 1.6 million people could be affected, with over 600,000 becoming displaced. He has called for urgent action to mitigate the situation.

The floods have only compounded Somalia’s woes, with other parts of the country experiencing drought conditions, and an ongoing insurgency by Islamic extremist fighters opposed to the federal government in Mogadishu.

Some residents of Beledweyne have expressed concerns that the flooding is the worst they have ever seen, and that the situation is getting worse as the amount of water increases. Hussein Yusuf, a resident, said, “This flood is larger than any flooding in recent memory that has ever occurred in this region.”

In conclusion, the devastating floods in Somalia have triggered a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of families displaced, homes and farmlands inundated, and critical facilities shut down. The situation is expected to worsen if the rains persist, requiring urgent action to mitigate the impact of the floods and prevent further damage and loss of life.

