President Mohamud meets with Southwest state opposition in Galmudug

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia convened a meeting on Saturday with leaders of the Southwest regional opposition.

This gathering comes in the wake of their recent call for timely regional elections.

The discussions aimed to address the current situation in Southwest state and explore strategies to regain control of vast territories held by militant groups, with the ultimate objective of restoring the region to the hands of Somali security forces.

According to a statement released by Villa Somalia, the official residence of the President, the regional opposition leaders provided a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing conditions in Southwest state.

They also presented recommendations on how to counter the militant presence and reclaim the territory under their control. The meeting underscored the shared commitment to strengthen security and stability in the region, with the ultimate goal of creating an environment conducive to free and fair elections.

One crucial point of discussion was the ongoing ban imposed by Southwest state leader Laftagaren, which prevents opposition leaders from traveling to Baidoa to participate in an upcoming presidential vote.

Efforts were made during the meeting to address this issue and explore avenues to exert pressure on Laftagaren to lift the ban.

The opposition leaders emphasized the importance of their participation in the electoral process as a means to ensure inclusivity, transparency, and democratic progress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

