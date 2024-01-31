President Mohamud meets Italian leaders and calls for bolstered cooperation in bilateral and diplomatic relations

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held meetings with the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

The discussion covered wide range of important issues including strengthening the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, President Mohamud underscored the importance of closer cooperation between Italy and Somalia for the mutual benefit of the both sides.

He called on the leaders to support Somalia’s ongoing efforts to reconstruct and bolster critical institutions which have been adversely affected by the decades long civil war and turmoil spanning from the ouster of the central government in 1991.

The discussions also focused on enhancing the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group across the country which have recently led to the capture of several strategic towns and decimation of key insurgents figures.

President Mattarella and his Premier appreciated the efforts by the Somali government in reinvigorating critical sectors and war against Al-Shabaab, assured Mohamud of continuous support from Italy to the Horn of Africa Nation in its bid to overcome the challenges plaguing it.

Italy, a former colony supports Somalia in different areas including security, economic development, institutional reforms and humanitarian assistance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

