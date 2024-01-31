Puntland State to hold incoming National Consultative Council conference to discuss current situation in the country

Garowe-Puntland State regional President, Said Abdullahi Deni has confirmed that the region’s capital, Garowe will play host to the upcoming National Consultative Council meeting which will discuss various important issues bedeviling the country.

During a Press Conference on Tuesday, Deni affirmed that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has given nod to the convening of the conference in Garowe.

He further added that Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama was delegated with the duty to prepare the agendas that are set to be discussed at the meeting.

The regional leader sentiments comes against the backdrops of a recent dispute pitting Puntland State and Federal government over the completion of the constitution and the 2022 elections which President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud won .

In August last year, the semi-autonomous Puntland region said that it had cut all ties with the central government.

Puntland accused the central government in Mogadishu of refusing to share power and foreign aid meant for the Federal Member States.

However, the recent inauguration ceremony of Said Deni which brought together all the Federal and States level government including President Mohamud provided a platform for the Mohamud and Deni to mend ties and ensure the harmonious collaboration between the two sides for the benefit of the Somali people and the company country at large.

