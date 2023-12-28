President Mohamud confident in Somali army’s ability to safeguard nation against threats

Mogadishu, Somalia – In a recent public meeting organized by the Minbar Space Initiative in Mogadishu, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia conveyed his confidence in the Somali National Army (SNA) to ensure the country’s security.

Labelling himself as fortunate, President Mohamud expressed his gratitude for being the first president to be exclusively protected by the SNA following years of devastation caused by civil war and terrorism.

Addressing an audience at the town hall, President Mohamud reflected on the dedication and sacrifices made by the brave soldiers of the SNA in defense of their nation and people. He commended their professionalism, discipline, and loyalty in the face of numerous challenges and threats, emphasizing the respect and gratitude they rightfully deserve.

The town hall meeting, which was broadcast live on various social media platforms, served as a platform for the President to discuss a wide range of topics, including the current security situation, economic recovery efforts, the ongoing constitutional review, regional cooperation, and the forthcoming elections.

President Mohamud reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the living conditions and welfare of the armed forces. Recognizing their role in the nation’s defense, he pledged to ensure they receive enhanced support, including better training and access to modern equipment.

Expressing his appreciation, President Mohamud extended his gratitude to the international partners who have provided crucial assistance to the SNA, ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia), in their endeavours to combat the notorious militant group Al-Shabaab and secure the nation. Their collaborative efforts have been instrumental in curbing the influence and operations of this extremist organization.

