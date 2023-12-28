Somalia’s Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation’s Director of Communication takes over office in Mogadishu

The newly appointed Director of Communication and Media of Somalia’s Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation has on Wednesday assumed office.

Abdiaziz Ahmed Gurbiye took over the reins from the outgoing predecessor Idil Abdi Mohamed in a well orchestrated ceremony held at the Ministry’s Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu.

Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Fiqi witnessed the hand over ceremony.

Minister Fiqi thanked Idil for her remarkable leadership role during her tenure at the helm of the communication department and wished her success in her future endeavours.

He urged the incoming Director to take a leaf from his predecessor and portray the values and establish and drive a multi-channel communications strategy within the ministry.

Idil thanked the Minister for his cordial cooperation during her term in office and called on Gurbiye to discharge his duties diligently.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

