President Mohamud condemns heinous attack at Somali military training base.

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vehemently condemned the heinous attack at General Gordon military training camp base in Hodan district, the capital Mogadishu where a number of trainers including Somali soldiers were killed on Saturday evening.

In a statement through his Facebook page, President debt his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the camp.

” We convey our condolences to our brothers in the United Arab Emirates, the government and people on the death of the officers who feel victim to a bizarre terror attack in Mogadishu,” said Mohamud.

“Whilst we strongly condemn the terror attack, we equally hail the courage and valour of the officers and cherish their pivotal role in liberating the country from extremism and rebuilding our armed forces. We reiterate our gratitude to the government and the people of the UAE for their unwavering support to Somalia.” he said.

United Arab Emirates Defense ministry confirmed that 3 members of its Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force were killed in the attack that also left 2 others injured.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE will continue work closely with the Somalia government in investigating and bringing to book the perpetrators behind the heinous attack.

The UAE personnel had been training soldiers from the Somali Armed Forces as part of an agreement between the UAE and Somalia, it added.

Somali government is yet to comment on the official figure of the number of Somali soldiers killed in the attack.

Al-Shabab militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

