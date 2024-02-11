Business woman killed as grenade attack also targets security minister residence in Bosaso town

Reports coming from the commercial port city of Bosaso in Puntland State says that a middle aged woman business woman was killed on Saturday evening by unknown gunmen.

According to security officials who spoke to the media, the assailants escaped from the scene of crime after committing the murder.

Circumstances surrounding the killing of the trader who hails from South West State remains mysterious.

Police said that they have launched a manhunt for the gunmen involved in the killing.

In a separate development, a grenade was similarly hurled at the house of Puntland security minister Ibrahim Artan.

No casualties were reported as a result from of the attack.

In December last year, Unknown gunmen killed Ibrahim Abdirahman Abdi, one of the famous businessmen in Bosaso who hailed from the Southwest state of Somalia.

Bosaso town has in recent months witnessed spates of killings, explosions and assassinations targeted at security and local administration officials.

Al-Shabab militant group and ISIS insurgents thrive in mountains of Bari region, where they plan and mount attacks in Bosaso.

The terror groups have also occasionally extorted money in form of tax and often target businesses that refuse to comply with their directives.

