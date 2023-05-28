President Mohamud Bids Farewell to US Ambassador Larry Andre Jr. and Welcomes Successor Richard Riley

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud bade farewell to outgoing US ambassador to Somalia Larry Andre Jr. on Friday, commending him for deepening relations between Somalia and the United States during his tenure.

According to state-owned media, President Hassan praised Andre for his efforts in strengthening bilateral ties based on common endeavor and mutual respect.

In a Twitter post about the meeting with the outgoing ambassador, President Hassan noted, “I thanked the ambassador for his efforts in strengthening the bilateral ties between Somalia and the US States, which are based on common endeavor and mutual respect.”

For his part, Ambassador Andre expressed appreciation for the cooperation of Somalia’s people and government during his term in office. He leaves the post after serving in Somalia since 2022.

The government of Somalia has expressed its confidence that Richard Riley, Andre’s successor appointed by President Joe Biden in March, will continue to promote strong ties between the US and Somalia. Previously, Riley has worked in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, the UK, China, Russia, and Yemen, where he served as deputy chief of mission.

As the United States continues its support for efforts to bring stability to Somalia, it remains a vital partner in Somalia’s political and economic development.

Promoting relations with long-standing partners like the US is key to Somalia’s vision for a peaceful, prosperous future.

