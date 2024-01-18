President Mohamud arrives in Kampala, Uganda for two crucial summit

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his accompanying Federal delegation have on Wednesday arrived in Kampala, Uganda.

The President is expected to attend the 42nd Extra-ordinary Summit of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) which has been called to deliberate on the current regional development including the Somalia and Ethiopia escalating diplomatic tension arising from controversial signing of port deal.

The IGAD summit is set to ascertain ways of peacefully and amicable resolving the dispute between the two neighbouring countries which threatens global and regional peace, unity and security.

The high level summit which is also slated to discuss the political and security turmoil plaguing Sudan has been boycotted by the two countries – Ethiopia and Sudan .

Ethiopia wrote a letter to IGAD expressing its apology over its non- attendance two days to the meeting.

The second meeting that President Mohamud is expected to attend Non -Aligned Movement , consisting of 12 countries which have declared their neutral positions in international disputes and alliances.

The members of the Alliance includes Austria, Costa Rica, Finland, Ireland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, San Marino, Sweden and Switzerland.

The meeting will significantly highlight on the role of neutral and non-aligned countries in promoting dialogue, cooperation and peace in the world.

On the sidelines of the meetings, the Head of State is scheduled to engage talks with other leaders in strengthening the diplomatic and bilateral relations between their respective countries.

Among the those accompanying the President are; Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama , senior diplomats, advisor and other high government officials.

