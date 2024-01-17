Preparations for the assumption of office of Puntland President in Crescendo in Garowe town

Preparations for the inauguration ceremony of President Said Abdullahi Deni of Puntland State is in top gears.

Various leaders and dignitaries have started arriving in Garowe, the administrative capital of the regional State.

According to close insiders involved in the inauguration ceremony, several senior former and current politicians from both the federal and state level of government are expected to grace the auspicious occasion.

Further, reports have emerged of the attendance of former Somali Presidents after the regional government extended invitation to them.

However, details remain scanty of the Somali leaders who will participate in the ceremony even as the scheduled timeline of the inaugural event remains unknown.

Puntland State had recently conducted an indirect elections where the incumbent President Said Abdullahi Deni overwhelming secured re- elections in a closely contested polls that attracted formidable candidates including former Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Abshir Omar Huruse.

Deni won with 45 votes in the third round of voting while his closest competitor Dr. Guled Salah garnered 21 votes.

Prior to the elections, Puntland witnessed a stare of political and electoral impasse following disagreement over the mode of elections with the State leader insisting on universal suffrage elections while the opposition candidates clunged on to indirect elections system.

