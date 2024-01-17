Ministry of Planning meets with the officials of the Department of Economic Development and the Aid Information Management System (AIMS) office

Somalia’s Federal Government Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development Mohamud Beenebeene has on Tuesday held meeting with the Department of Economic Development and the Aid Information Management System (AIMS) office.

The meeting majorly focused on reviewing the progress and achievements made in the implementation of the annual work plan for 2023 and the 2024 work plan.

The Minister and the department officials also deliberated the key milestones corresponding with the Ministry’s strategic plan.

The valuable opportunity to assess and evaluate the Ministry’s progress and plan for the future also prominently featured in the meeting.

The Minister urged the officials to work towards achieving the set goals of the ministry in this year 2024.

