Somalia turns away Ethiopian Airlines amid diplomatic tensions

In a move highlighting the strained diplomatic relations between Somalia and Ethiopia, the Somalia Federal Government made the decision on Wednesday to deny entry to an Ethiopian flight bound for Hargeisa, the administrative seat of the self-proclaimed republic of Somaliland.

The flight, carrying senior Ethiopian government officials, was informed by the Somali Civil Aviation Authority of its dismissal from landing or using Somali airspace. Despite the directive, the flight resisted and compelled the authority to contact their Ethiopian counterparts to relay the decision to bar the flight from entering Somalia’s borders.

After intense negotiations and deliberations, the flight was eventually forced to return to its initial take-off point in Addis Ababa.

This incident occurs amidst heightened tensions stemming from a controversial port deal recently signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland, granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre have strongly warned Ethiopian authorities about the potential catastrophic effects of this deal.

In response to the escalating situation, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has convened an extraordinary summit to address the simmering tension between the two neighboring countries. However, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Tuesday evening formally apologizing for not participating in the upcoming meeting.

It is important to note that Ethiopia has lacked direct sea access since Eritrea’s secession and independence in 1993. In the past, Addis Ababa had pursued a similar proposal with Asmara, offering equity in Ethiopian Airlines in exchange for access to Eritrea’s Red Sea port of Massawa.

While Somaliland does not have its own airline, Hargeisa airport serves as the main transportation hub for the region. Currently, the airport facilitates 32 weekly scheduled departures, providing a total of 4,462 scheduled departure seats.

Ethiopian Airlines holds the largest market share at the airport, accounting for 45.9% of weekly scheduled capacity. Despite its contested international status, Hargeisa maintains air traffic connections with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kenya.

