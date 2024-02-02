Pregnant Woman Burned by Husband Succumbs to Injuries in Mogadishu

Luul Abdicasis, a worker at Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu, has tragically passed away from burn wounds sustained while receiving treatment at Digfeer Hospital.

Luul, who was six months pregnant at the time, fell victim to a horrific act of violence perpetrated by her husband, Sayed-Ali Maallin Daoud.

The details surrounding the incident remain shrouded in mystery, as the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined.

Reports suggest that jealousy may have played a role, but a comprehensive investigation is currently underway, led by the security forces in Mogadishu.

Luul’s untimely demise has left behind a shattered family. As a single mother, she was already raising six orphaned children from a previous relationship. Her husband, Sayed-Ali Maallin Daoud, married her just six months ago.

According to Luul’s brother, Amadi Abdicasis, there had been no known conflicts or issues between the couple.

“We believed they were a happy couple. If there were any problems, we would have intervened and resolved them. I’m at a loss as to what could have been hidden between them,” Amadi Abdicasis expressed in a media statement shortly before Luul’s tragic passing.

Violence against women remains a significant issue in Somalia, affecting women across various age groups and social backgrounds.

Authorities launch an investigation, aiming to bring the man to justice for his heinous actions. But the case isn’t just about one individual’s brutality; it highlights the wider problem of gender inequality, harmful cultural norms, and the urgent need for comprehensive legal reforms and support systems to protect women from such violence.

