PM Barre Works with Federal Member State Ministers to Implement National Local Governments Agreements

Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre presided over a meeting on Tuesday with the ministers of interior affairs from the Federal Member States, following the successful conclusion of their consultation forum held in Mogadishu.

Chaired by Federal Minister of Internal Affairs Ahmed Fiqi, the consultation forum on the National System of Local Governments witnessed the participation of ministers of the Interior, General Directors from both the Federal Government and Federal Member States, representatives from the Interim Administration of SSC Khatumo, Banadir region, and other experts.

During the forum, federal and regional ministers engaged in constructive discussions and reached crucial agreements aimed at strengthening local governance across the nation.

Agreements included the establishment of a dedicated fund to support the development of local governments nationwide, the adoption of a one-person-one-vote election model for the national process of local governments, and the standardization of laws governing local governments.

In their meeting with Prime Minister Barre, Mr. Barre emphasized the importance of implementing the provisions agreed upon during the three-day forum. He urged the ministers from the regional states to swiftly enact the agreed-upon measures, underscoring the government’s commitment to executing these decisions.

The establishment of a fund for the development of local governments holds significant promise for fostering sustainable growth and addressing the unique needs of communities across the country.

This initiative reflects the government’s dedication to promoting equitable and inclusive development at the grassroots level.

The adoption of a one-person-one-vote election model in the national process of local governments signifies a major step towards enhancing democratic principles and ensuring fair representation of citizens’ voices at the local level.

This model is expected to empower communities by giving them a direct role in selecting their local leaders.

The standardization of laws governing local governments aims to create a cohesive regulatory framework that governs the functioning and responsibilities of local authorities. Streamlining these laws will contribute to effective governance, accountability, and transparent decision-making processes at the local level.

Prime Minister Barre’s engagement with the Federal Member State ministers highlights the government’s commitment to collaborative governance and the implementation of agreed-upon measures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

