ATMIS Burundi Defence Forces troops deputy commander meets UN delegation to discuss security and troops drawdown

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia Burundi Contingent Deputy Commander Col. Oscar Hatungimana, on Wednesday met with high level UN delegation led by Head of Logistics, Miguel Pardo, at Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF) HQs in Jowhar, Hirshabelle State.

The meeting centred on various issues including on security, military operations and upcoming drawdown.

The discussion also widely deliberated on logistical support for cargo transport, medivac and drone surveillance.

Hatungimana emphasized the Burundi peace keeping troops unwavering commitment to helping the Somali government defeat Al-Shabab militant group that has been posing danger to the Horn of Africa Nation for decades now.

The UN delegation commended the contingency for its significant efforts towards peace and stability in Somalia.

The delegation also inspected Jowhar Airfield runway and expressed gratitude for ATMIS support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

