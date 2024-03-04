PM Barre meets the Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK to deliberate on enhancing security and stabilization efforts

Somalia Federal Government Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Monday received Sir Philip Barton, the Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom at his office in the capital Mogadishu.

They discussed various important issues including stretheninng cooperation between Somalia and the United Kingdom.

They also discussed ways of bolstering cooperation in crucial areas of security, stabilisation, climate finance, and broader developmental efforts in Somalia.

Prime Minister Barre thanked Barton for the visit and underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the two countries in the field of security and climate finance to combat with extremism and climate change that have adversely affected the Somali population for a long time.

Barton expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the hospitality and reiterated the commitment by the UK government to further advancing partnership with Somalia in different areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

The UK government supports Somalia in various fields primarily security, economic, State building process and humanitarian assistance.

