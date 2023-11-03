PM Barre Asserts Hamas as a liberation movement

In a bold statement during a conference for scholars in Mogadishu, Somali Prime Minister Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre declared that the Palestinian movement Hamas should not be labeled as a terrorist organization, contrary to the prevailing stance in the West.

He characterized Hamas as a freedom-seeking organization and advocated for a two-state solution to resolve the longstanding conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

During his address on Thursday, Prime Minister Barre emphasized that Hamas is a liberation movement rather than a terrorist organization, challenging the prevailing narrative. He urged the international community to recognize the need for a two-state solution, which he believed was essential to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Speaking out against the violence perpetrated in the region, Barre criticized governments that claim to uphold human rights but remain silent on the destruction of innocent lives, particularly women and children, caused by Israel’s weapons of mass destruction.

He expressed his dismay at the global community’s passive stance, accusing them of observing the genocide committed by Israel, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, predominantly children and women.

Barre further highlighted that Israel’s aggression extended to targeting medical transports, doctors, and hospitals, even as the world watched. He condemned such actions as flagrant violations of humanitarian principles and international law.

The recent surge of violence between Palestinians and Israeli forces has had devastating consequences, claiming the lives of over 10,300 individuals, including 8,796 Palestinians and 1,538 Israelis.

Prime Minister Barre’s remarks have sparked intense debate and differing opinions among global observers. While some view his statements as a courageous defense of Palestinian rights and a call for justice, others criticize his stance, citing Hamas’s history of violence and acts of terrorism. The Prime Minister’s remarks highlight the complexities and deep-rooted tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It remains to be seen how his remarks will impact diplomatic efforts and the pursuit of a peaceful resolution between the two parties involved.

While his remarks have generated controversy, they contribute to the ongoing global discussion on this complex issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

