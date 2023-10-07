Palestinian fighters launch largest attack on Israel in years, infiltrating Southern areas amid rocket barrage

Palestinian fighters have launched the largest attack on Israel in years, infiltrating areas of southern Israel while unleashing a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

The rocket fire has claimed the life of at least one woman and left 15 others injured, according to Israeli medical workers.

The rocket assault commenced at 06:30 am local time (03:30 GMT) on Saturday, originating from multiple locations in Gaza and persisting for nearly half an hour, as reported by the Agence France-Presse news agency.

The attack has sent shockwaves throughout the region, sparking deep concern and uncertainty.

Mohammed Deif, a senior Hamas military commander, took to the airwaves on Hamas media to announce the commencement of a military operation.

In his statement, Deif called on Palestinians worldwide to join the fight, declaring the rockets fired as the opening salvo of “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.” Reports indicate that over 5,000 rockets have been launched thus far.

“We’ve decided to say enough is enough,” Deif proclaimed, urging all Palestinians to confront Israel. He characterized the events as the “greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” rallying support for the cause.

In response to the attack, Israel’s military has issued a warning to residents living around the Gaza Strip, advising them to stay in their homes. Additionally, the Israeli military has cautioned that Hamas will face severe consequences for its actions, implying a strong retaliatory response.

Disturbing reports have emerged of armed fighters opening fire on passersby in the town of Sderot, located in southern Israel.

Furthermore, videos circulating on social media appear to show uniformed Palestinian fighters engaged in clashes in a border town, while another video captures the sight of a burning Israeli tank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has swiftly convened a meeting with top security officials to strategize a response to the escalating situation. The element of surprise exhibited in this early morning attack, which involved Palestinian fighters infiltrating Israel in trucks and paragliders in addition to the rocket fire, has left Israelis in a state of shock and disbelief.

The recent surge in violence follows weeks of escalating tensions along Israel’s volatile border with Gaza and clashes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Regrettably, this year alone, Israeli forces have claimed the lives of at least 247 Palestinians, while Palestinian attacks have resulted in the deaths of 32 Israelis and two foreign nationals.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Hamas has called upon “the resistance fighters in the West Bank” and “our Arab and Islamic nations” to join the ongoing battle, indicating the potential for further intensification of hostilities.

