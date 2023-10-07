The leader of the Southwest state of Somalia Abdiaziz Laftagaren presided over a graduation ceremony for regional Darwish forces in Baidoa on Friday.

The ceremony marked the successful conclusion of the forces’ rigorous military training, equipping them with the necessary skills and expertise to combat terrorism effectively.

President Laftagaren, who is currently grappling with political pressure from the opposition, reiterated the urgency of eliminating Al-Shabaab from South West Somalia.

“Today I had presided over the graduation ceremony of SWS Darwish forces training in Baidoa. Highly trained, ready to deploy and fight the enemy. Thanks to Ethopia Amisom for the support,” he said.

According to president Laftagaren, By integrating these well-trained forces into the fight, his administration aims to bolster its efforts to neutralize the militant group and restore peace and tranquility to the region.

The city of Baidoa, serving as the administrative hub of South West Somalia, has now become the focal point for the Darwish army units as they join the second phase of the operation against Al-Shabaab.

The intensified military operations against Al-Shabaab also extend to the Bay and Bakool regions, where the Darwish army and local residents are actively engaged in combatting the Al-Shabaab.

However, President Laftagaren’s steadfast commitment to the anti-Al-Shabaab operation occurs against a backdrop of a political standoff with the opposition regarding the election timetable.

The president faces mounting pressure to reach a consensus and ensure a smooth electoral process.

