Over 60 Al-Shabaab fighters killed in joint operation in Central Somalia

Over 60 militants were reportedly killed on Sunday in a meticulously planned joint operation carried out by the Somali National Army (SNA) and their international partners.

The operation took place in the Hiiraan region, specifically in the Hilow Ba’ad village, located approximately eight kilometers southwest of Halgan.

The news was confirmed by military sources and reported by the state news agency, SONNA.



According to the sources, the operation was launched early Sunday morning with the specific objective of targeting multiple Al-Shabaab hideouts in the region. The successful outcome of this operation underscores the effectiveness of the collaborative efforts between the SNA and its international allies in combating terrorism and restoring peace and stability to Somalia.

This intensified operation in Hiiraan is part of a broader strategy by the Somali National Army to consolidate its gains and neutralize Al-Shabaab’s presence in central Somalia.



As the SNA concludes its operations in the region, it is preparing to shift its focus to the second phase of the mission, which will concentrate on the South West and Jubaland states.



This strategic move highlights the commitment of the Somali government and its partners to eradicate the threat posed by Al-Shabaab across the country.

Al-Shabaab, a jihadist extremist group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has been a persistent threat to Somalia’s security and stability for years. The group has carried out numerous deadly attacks, including bombings, assassinations, and ambushes, targeting civilians, government officials, and African Union peacekeeping forces. The joint operation’s success in eliminating a significant number of militants demonstrates a major setback for Al-Shabaab and serves as a clear message that their reign of terror will not go unchallenged.

The Somali National Army’s collaboration with international partners is an essential component of the country’s counterterrorism strategy. The involvement of these partners highlights the international community’s commitment to supporting Somalia in its fight against terrorism. By working together, they can share intelligence, provide technical assistance, and enhance the capacity of the SNA, ultimately leading to more effective operations against Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups.

The successful joint operation in Hiiraan not only deals a severe blow to Al-Shabaab but also instills hope among the Somali people.

It demonstrates that progress is being made in the collective efforts to restore peace, security, and stability to the war-torn nation. The Somali government, with the support of its international partners, remains steadfast in its determination to rid the country of the scourge of terrorism and create a safer future for its citizens.

As the SNA prepares to expand its operations to South West and Jubaland states, it is anticipated that the momentum gained from this recent success will continue, leading to further degradation of Al-Shabaab’s capabilities.

