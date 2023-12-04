Security forces thwart bombing attempt in Mogadishu’s Bakara Market

Surveillance footage from the Bakara Market revealed a man transporting an explosive device to a commercial enterprise, leading to his apprehension by Somali security forces on Sunday.

According to Salah Dheere, the spokesperson for the Banadir regional administration, the man who had transported the explosive device to the market using a rickshaw was apprehended by the security forces.

This arrest came after the government mandated the installation of CCTV cameras in all commercial establishments, and valuable information was obtained from them.

Dheere further urged shop owners to comply with the directive of installing CCTV cameras, despite the opposition from al-Shabab.

He called on business owners to collaborate with the government in order to set up surveillance cameras in their establishments.

Two landmine detonations took place on the same day in Mogadishu, resulting in casualties.

The initial blasts occurred on Route 30 (Jidka 30-ka), near Laba Dhagax, and were aimed at two businesses.

Subsequently, another explosion happened in the Bakahara market. Security analysis indicates a connection between the two detonations and the existence of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Security officials have issued a directive for cameras to be installed in businesses, a move that al-Shabab vehemently opposes. The extremist group has cautioned shop owners against cooperating with government security forces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

