NISA boss Mahad Salad attends regional intelligence chiefs meeting in Mombasa, Kenya

Somalia’s Director of the National Security and Intelligence Agency, NISA, Mahad Mohamed Salad, is taking part in a meeting of Chief of Intelligence and Security Services from the Eastern Africa region in Mombasa, Kenya.

The meeting is focusing on enhancing the cooperation for security and stability and the exchange of information among the Eastern Africa countries for the peace and stability of the region.

According to officials close to the development of the meeting, the purpose of the conference is to bolster cooperation and enhance coordination among the intelligence agencies in surmounting common challenges plaguing the region.

The participants used the opportunity to explore and review loopholes and current security trends from traditional to digital means which have complicated criminal activities in recent times.

Among those in attendance are Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia, Ethiopia, Burundi, Rwanda, Eritrea, Mozambique, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Malawi, South Sudan, and Seychelles.

Officials said the objective of the conference is to deepen cooperation, enhance collaboration, and broaden coordination between the respective intelligence organizations in addressing common threats and harnessing available opportunities within the region.

The conference runs from January 27 to 31 and is dubbed the “Mashariki Cooperation Conference”

