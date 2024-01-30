Somali Defence Minister meets with his Italian counterpart to discuss strengthening defence cooperation

Somalia’s Minister of Defense Abdikadir Mohamed Nur held a meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto on the sidelines of the Italy-Africa Summit in Rome.

The Ministers engaged in discussions on ways of strengthening the collaboration between the two countries in the field of defence.

Minister Nur thanked his Italian counterpart for the meeting expressing the unwavering commitment by the Somalia Federal government to eradicating Al-Shabab from the country.

He underscored the importance of closer cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two Nations.

On his part, Crosetto commended the Somali Federal government for its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts to eliminate Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation, pledging the unflinching support of Italy to support Somalia in its quest to defeat extremism.

Italy is a great partner in Somalia’s defence and security sector and supports Somalia in different areas including humanitarian and state-building processes.

