Niger coup leaders name new prime minister

The leaders of the coup in Niger have declared Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as the country’s new Prime Minister.

The announcement was made during a televised statement, marking a pivotal moment in the unfolding political crisis.

Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as Niger’s cabinet director and finance minister. His appointment is seen as an attempt by the coup leaders to establish a sense of stability and continuity amidst the current turmoil.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving the crisis in Niger. As talks between the coup leaders and a US envoy continue, Secretary Blinken reiterated that diplomatic channels are the preferred way to address the situation.

The United States, recognizing the gravity of the crisis, has engaged in discussions with the coup leaders in an effort to find a peaceful resolution. By advocating for diplomacy, Secretary Blinken reaffirms the international community’s commitment to supporting a peaceful transition of power and the restoration of democratic governance in Niger.

The ongoing talks between the US envoy and the coup leaders hold significant implications for the future of Niger. The outcome of these discussions will likely shape the course of events and determine the path towards stability and democratic governance in the country.

As the situation in Niger remains fluid, the international community closely watches the developments and hopes for a peaceful resolution that safeguards the interests of the people of Niger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

