Hundreds of residents of Mogadishu gathered at Daljirka Dahson on Sunday to express unwavering support for the ongoing campaign against the notorious extremist group, Al-Shabaab.

With national flags held high and resounding chants of unity reverberating through the air, the assembly showcased their unwavering dedication to a liberated Somalia, free from the clutches of Al-Shabab.

Daljirka Dahson became the epicenter of a mass demonstration as hundreds of Mogadishu residents converged to voice their support for the current campaign against Al-Shabaab. The atmosphere was electric, with participants waving national flags and raising their voices in unison.

The gathering served as a potent symbol of the Somali people’s determination to stand together and fight against the menace of Al-Shabaab that has plagued their nation for far too long.

The demonstration showcased the unwavering commitment of the people to reclaim peace and security for their beloved country.

The Somali government’s pursuit of freedom from Al-Shabaab has garnered extensive support, both domestically and internationally.

The mass demonstration at Daljirka Dahson not only showcased the unity of Mogadishu residents but also reflected the broader sentiment prevailing among the Somali populace. The commitment to eradicating the threats posed by Al-Shabaab is deeply ingrained in the hearts of the people, who have suffered the consequences of Alshabaab for far too long.

The Somali government’s campaign against Al-Shabaab has garnered l support from the international community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

