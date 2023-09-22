Mogadishu Mayor visits liberated Daaru-Nicma area

The Governor of Banaadir and the Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimcaale (Madaale), accompanied by a delegation of officials, paid a visit to the Daaru-nicma area in the Middle Shabelle region on Friday. The area has recently been liberated from the control of the al-Shabaab militants, who have been engaged in a violent insurgency in Somalia for over a decade.

The Governor and his delegation were warmly received by the local authorities, elders, and residents, who expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the efforts of the federal government and the national army in restoring peace and security to their region. The governor also conducted an inspection of the situation of the displaced individuals who fled from the al-Shabaab attacks, assuring them of humanitarian assistance and support.

In his address, the governor commended the bravery and sacrifice of the national army and the local populace, which valiantly fought against al-Shabaab terrorists. He urged them to sustain their unity and vigilance while cooperating with the security forces to prevent the resurgence of the Khawarij, a term denoting extremist groups deviating from the principles of Islam.

Furthermore, the Governor emphasized the ongoing development projects being implemented by the federal government in the Middle Shabelle region, encompassing infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools, and health centers. He affirmed that these initiatives will enhance the living conditions of the population and foster opportunities for economic growth and social advancement.

The Daaru-Nicma area stands as one of the strategic locations liberated from al-Shabaab militants in recent months. Situated in proximity to the Jowhar airport, which serves as a crucial lifeline for delivering humanitarian aid and supplies to the region, its liberation has also facilitated the reopening of trade routes and markets that were previously blocked by the al-Shabaab.

