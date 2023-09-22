US lauds Somaliland election agreement, calls for dialogue to defuse Las Anod tensions

The political agreement in the Somaliland election dispute has been commended by the government of the United States, which has also urged dialogue to reduce tensions in Las Anod town.

Shane Dixon, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu, recently concluded a visit to Hargeisa. During the visit, Dixon held meetings with various prominent figures, including President Muse Bihi Abdi, representatives from civil society, members of the Wadani and UCID political parties, and political associations.

In these discussions, Dixon and the political stakeholders of Somaliland discussed a range of topics, including regional security, human rights, civic participation, and the preservation of democratic processes. The United States expressed support for the adoption of a political agreement proposed by clan elders, seeing it as a positive step towards achieving transparent and equitable elections.

“Engaging in open dialogue and upholding democratic processes are fundamental principles for fostering a peaceful community,” stated Chargé d’Affaires Dixon. “The United States acknowledges the efforts of all stakeholders in Somaliland who are working towards these common objectives.”

On August 30, President Muse Bihi Abdi and opposition parties in Somaliland reached an agreement to hold both the presidential and political organization elections simultaneously, effectively resolving a longstanding electoral dispute. This agreement was brokered by a committee of traditional elders.

The main point of contention in the political discord between the government and the opposition had been the sequencing of the elections for political organizations and the presidential election. President Bihi had advocated for the election of political organizations to precede the presidential election, a position met with resistance from the opposition.

However, the committee made a crucial decision to hold both the political organizations’ elections and the presidential election concurrently, specifically on November 13, 2024.

