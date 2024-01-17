Director General of Somalia’s Ministry of Information participates in the 43rd General Assembly of the Arab States Broadcasting Union in Tunisia

The Director General of the Ministry of Information, Abdullahi Hayir, accompanied by the Director of Radio Muqdisho Abdifitah Jeyte has on Tuesday participated in the opening session of the 43rd General Assembly of the Arab States Broadcasting Union in Tunisia on Tuesday.

The discussion in the meeting significantly centres on media in the age of artificial intelligence.

Other important issues affecting the member states broadcasting union is also expected to prominently featured in discussions.

The Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) is one of the oldest pan-Arab institutions, belonging to the League of Arab States system.

It is a professional organization, established in February 1969 in Khartoum, with the objective of “strengthening ties and promoting cooperation among broadcasters in the Arab States for better production and content development.

ASBU provides important services to member broadcasters and to others, such as engineering and consulting services, radio and television exchange of news, programming and sports, as well as radio and TV training.

