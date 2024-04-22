Minister of Interior visits SODMA Head offices in Mogadishu

The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ali Yusuf Hosh and his Deputy, Abdihakim Ashkir, on Saturday visited the headquarters of the Agency in the capital Mogadishu.

Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim welcomed them and briefed them on the Agency’s operations, challenges, and humanitarian efforts.

The Minister praised SODMA’s commitment to serving the Somali people who are grappling with myriad challenges resulted by natural calamities including El-Nino induced floods.

SODMA has recently involved in activities and initiatives aimed at helping the Somali people who have been severely impacted by the diverse natural disasters that have gripped the Horn of Africa Nation.

The South West Deputy Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Abdullahi Ishak Ganey, the Deputy Commissioner of the Agency, advisors, and other heads of the agency were also present.

