Somalia sends 100 police officers for enhanced training to overseas

Somalia’s Police Commissioner Sulub Ahmed Firin has on Saturday held a farewell ceremony for a section of police officers who are set to leave the country for overseas on an enriching course.

During the ceremony at the Somali police command in Mogadishu, Firin urged the officers to portray a good image of the country and behave well during their training.

100 Police officers who are beneficiaries of the program are to depart to three countries in Africa, Assia and Europe for training, in order, to promote and enhance their skills and knowledge.

The Director of the Police for planning and Training Unit, Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed said that they were sending 84 officers to China, Serbia and Egypt, saying its the largest the number in which the Police Command has dispatched in a single month ever.

“We are sending 20 of these members to China, 25 of them to Serbia while we are sending 24 officers and 15 coaches to Egypt for training related to counter-terrorism, criminal investigation and management. There are 101 soldiers who are in abroad for now”, he said.

He added that nearly 101 soldiers are currently abroad for advanced training to horn their skills.

Somalia, a country reeling from decades of civil war has been sending its police officers for training in Djibouti and Turkey in a bid to build the capacity of the officers before embarking on their national duties and responsibilities of serving the people.

In recent months, the Horn of Africa Nation has in the contrary witnessed a surge in domestic violence and homicide killings borne out of a justice system that is still endeavouring to recover from decades of inefficiency and malfunctioning.

