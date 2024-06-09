The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh met with members of the Federal House of Representatives for a discussion on the role of women in Somalia’s new electoral model.

Minister and the Members of the Parliament highlighted key important issues in their discussions primarily on matters of votes, women quota and leadership.

The Minister underscored the significance of including women in leadership position since they play a critical role in the society.

The women parliamentarians pledged to take a leading in the ongoing national development framework and economic growth of the country.