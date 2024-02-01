Minister of interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Fiqi chairs consultation forum on the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Protection Law

Somalia Federal Government Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Fiqi has on presided over a public consultation forum on the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Protection Law.

Fiqi chaired the forum which was organized by the National Commission for Refugees and IDPs.

The forum took place on Wednesday in the capital Mogadishu.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Fiqi emphasized the benefits of the IDP Protection Law.

He highlighted that the public and all stakeholders that the law protects and guarantees the rights of refugees and IDPs in the country.

The main purpose of the law is to ensure that all refugee-returnees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) enjoy full equality and obtain the same rights as those given to all citizens by the Somali National Constitution and all other laws of Somalia, as well as international humanitarian and human rights.

Somalia crippled by decades of civil turmoil is endeavouring turn over a new leaf for better service delivery to different sections of the population and revitalise the governance structure system.

Natural calamities like drought and the recent floods sparked displacement of people who are now living in Internally Displaced Persons IDPs camps across the country.

