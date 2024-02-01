Somali women senators in Rwanda to acquaint themselves with the country’s Gender policies

A group of women senators from Somalia who are in Rwanda for a week-long working visited the Rwandan Senate, the Gender Monitoring Office, and the Isange One Stop Centre, which provides services to survivors of gender-based violence.

The delegation lee by the chairperson of the Women’s Committee of the Somali Senate Shukri Adan Mohamed commended Rwanda’s positive trajectory in ensuring women’s representation in decision-making table.

They also hailed the efforts established by the host government in countering violence against women and girls.

The delegation’s main purpose of the visit is to acquaint themselves with Rwanda’s achievements and progress in promotion of gender equality and women empowerment.

During their visit, they also highlighted the challenges and opportunities for women’s participation in politics and peacebuilding in Somalia, where women make up 24% of the federal parliament.

The visit is according to the Somalia government parts of efforts to bolstering the existing bilateral relations between the two countries and exchange ideas on governance, security and development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

